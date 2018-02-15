The Latest: Ex-teacher pleads not guilty to making bombs
NEW YORK — The Latest on a former high school teacher accused of stockpiling materials for a bomb (all times local):
9 p.m.
A former New York City high school teacher accused of stockpiling explosive materials in his apartment has pleaded not guilty to unlawfully making bombs.
Christian Toro was charged in a federal complaint Thursday. His brother, Tyler Toro, pleaded not guilty to similar charges.
Authorities say the case grew out of a bomb threat called into a charter school by students in December. A complaint says Christian Toro then resigned and his brother returned the ex-teacher's school laptop and a technician found a document about explosives on it.
Authorities say they searched Christian Toro's Bronx apartment and found 30 pounds (14 kilograms) of various chemicals used to make explosives and a diary that threatened retribution. They say it's unclear what the brothers' motives were but there's no additional threat.
6:45 p.m.
A former New York City high school teacher accused of paying students to dismantle fireworks for gunpowder so he could eventually make a bomb has appeared in court and has been held without bail.
Christian Toro was charged in a federal complaint Thursday with
The complaint says the case grew out of a bomb threat called into a school by students in December. It says Christian Toro then resigned, Tyler Toro returned the ex-teacher's school laptop and a technician found a document about explosives on it.
