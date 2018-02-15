The Latest: Russian FM: 5 Russians killed in US Syria strike
A
A
Share via Email
ANKARA, Turkey — The Latest on developments in Syria (all times local):
4:15 p.m.
The Russian Foreign Ministry says five Russians have been killed in a U.S. strike in Syria, the first official recognition of Russian deaths in the incident that has threatened to further strain Russia-U.S. ties.
The ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told Thursday's briefing that five Russian citizens were killed in the U.S. strike in the eastern Deir el-Zour province, adding they were not military personnel. The Feb. 7 clash marked the first time Russian combatants in Syria died in a U.S. strike — the long-feared clash Moscow and Washington long has sought to avoid.
Until Thursday, both Russian and U.S. officials said they had no information on Russian losses in the clash, which came when pro-government forces attacked positions of the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters and faced a ferocious U.S. counterattack
__
1:25 p.m.
Turkey's
Nurettin Canikli also says in comments televised live from Brussels on Thursday that he told U.S. Secretary of
Canikli said he presented documents to Mattis proving "organic" links between the YPG and Kurdish rebels in Turkey.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due in Ankara later on Thursday to discuss growing tensions between the two NATO allies.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
A colourful season: Neptune Theatre to be first in Canada to perform The Color Purple musical
-
CRA executes Panama Papers search warrants in West Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto
-
Canada's Duhamel and Radford close Olympic career with pairs bronze
-
Eric Radford's road to becoming the first openly gay man to win gold at the Winter Olympics