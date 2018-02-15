The Latest: Workers call on Sununu to offer fair contract

CONCORD, N.H. — The Latest on Gov. Chris Sununu's State of the State address (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

New Hampshire state workers say the state of the state isn't strong if the government workforce isn't treated fairly.

The State Employees Association held a news conference Thursday morning ahead of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's State of the State address. Members pointed out that Thursday marks 230 days that state employees have been without a contract.

Dan Brennan, who works for the Department of Transportation, said when the contract expired, so did reimbursement for workers' boots. He says that has left workers slogging through snow and other dangerous conditions without safe gear.

___

8:42 a.m.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says it will take co-operation , innovation and compassion to reverse the terrible effects of New Hampshire's opioid crisis.

Sununu, in his second year in office, is giving his State of the State address on Thursday. His comments about the opioid crisis were among a handful of highlights his office released before his speech.

Sununu also plans to talk about eliminating burdensome regulations, reversing the opioid epidemic, making schools safer, and giving crime victims greater rights under the state Constitution.

And he will outline new initiatives on the state's management of veterans care and STEM education.