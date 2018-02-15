Traffic deaths fell slightly in 2017 after 2-year spike
DETROIT — Traffic deaths on U.S. roads fell slightly in 2017 after two straight years of big increases, but a leading safety organization that compiled the numbers says it's no cause for celebration.
The National Safety Council on Thursday estimated that 40,100 people were killed in traffic crashes last year, down just under 1
"We're treading water, essentially," said council spokeswoman Maureen Vogel. "We're not making progress. This is the second year in a row we're seeing over 40,000 people killed in this country on the roadways."
Fatalities rose 7
Motor-vehicle injuries in 2017 also fell 1
Traffic deaths began dropping in 2008 and reached their lowest point in six decades in 2011 at 32,000. They fluctuated slightly over the next two years, but started climbing in the last quarter of 2014.
Experts say as the economy recovered, people began driving more, and they also increased riskier
The council's fatality estimates differ slightly from those of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The government counts only deaths that occur on public roads, while the council includes fatalities that occur in parking lots, driveways and private roads.
