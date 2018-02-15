Trains hits bus at crossing in Mexico, 7 dead
MEXICO CITY — A train has hit a bus carrying factory workers in north-central Mexico, and at least seven people have been killed.
The Mexico subsidiary of the Kansas City Southern company says the bus apparently tried to out-run the train at a grade crossing Wednesday in the city of San Luis Potosi.
It said the train was going only half the authorized speed limit for the area.
