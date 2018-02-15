News / World

Trains hits bus at crossing in Mexico, 7 dead

MEXICO CITY — A train has hit a bus carrying factory workers in north-central Mexico, and at least seven people have been killed.

The Mexico subsidiary of the Kansas City Southern company says the bus apparently tried to out-run the train at a grade crossing Wednesday in the city of San Luis Potosi.

It said the train was going only half the authorized speed limit for the area.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular