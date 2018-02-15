Trial of suspected serial child killer concludes in Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan — A Pakistani public prosecutor says the trial of a suspect accused of brutally killing eight children has concluded and that a judge will announce the ruling this weekend.

Abdul Rauf says the lawyer for the suspect, Mohammad Imran, completed his argument on Thursday.

The prosecutor says he is seeking the death penalty. The days-long trial was held at a jail for security reasons. Rauf says the judge will announce his decision on Saturday.

Imran was arrested in January, after the rape and murder of 7-year-old girl Zainab Ansari drew a nationwide outcry and brought to light seven other abductions and slayings that he is suspected of.