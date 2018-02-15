Trump suggests Fla. shooting suspect was "mentally disturbed
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says it appears the suspect in Florida's deadly school shooting was "mentally disturbed."
Trump tweeted Thursday about the shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school. A former student opened fire Wednesday with an AR-15 rifle, killing 17 people. The 19-year-old was charged Thursday morning.
Trump says: "So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic
The president offered sympathy in a tweet Wednesday and said he spoke with Florida's governor, but he has not addressed the nation.
Trump has cited mental health before as a cause for mass shootings, dismissing questions about gun control.
