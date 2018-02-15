Tunisia's central bank head resigns amid pressure

TUNIS, Tunisia — The governor of Tunisia's central bank has resigned after Prime Minister Youssef Chahed set in motion a process to remove him from his post.

Chedli Ayari tendered his resignation Wednesday night, a week after the European Parliament put the North African country on a list of non-EU nations believed to pose a risk of money laundering and terrorist financing.

Tunisian media accused the Central Bank of Tunisia, under Ayari's direction since 2012, of turning a blind eye to "obscure transfers" received from non-governmental organizations and political parties.