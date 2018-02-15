News / World

Turkish group to press charges against German nationalist

In this Feb. 14, 2018 photo Andre Poggenburg, head of the nationalist AfD in German state of Saxony-Anhalt, speaks during a party rally in Nentmannsdorf near Pirna, eastern Germany, where he insulted Turks as ‚Äúcamel drivers‚Äù and defamed immigrants with dual passports as ‚Äúhomeless mob that we no longer want to have here." (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — The head of a leading Turkish immigrant group in Germany says he's pressing charges against a politician from Germany's nationalist party for insulting Turks as "camel drivers" and immigrants with dual passports as a "homeless mob we no longer want to have here."

Gokay Sofuoglu told The Associated Press Thursday that the Turkish Community in Germany is preparing charges based on discrimination and incitement. Sofuoglu said: "It's high time Germans realize the danger coming from the far-right."

Andre Poggenburg,a regional leader of the anti-Muslim Alternative for Germany party, or AfD, made the comments in a speech Wednesday in Nentmannsdorf in Saxony. Supporters shouted "deportation, deportation" as Poggenburg used vulgar expressions about Germany's four-million-strong Turkish immigrant community.

The AfD was elected to Germany's parliament for the first time in September.

