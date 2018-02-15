UK blames Russian military for 'malicious' cyberattack
LONDON — Britain has blamed the Russian government for a global cyberattack that mainly hit businesses in Europe last year, accusing Moscow of "weaponizing information" in a new kind of warfare.
Foreign Minister Tariq Ahmad said "the U.K. government judges that the Russian government, specifically the Russian military, was responsible for the destructive NotPetya cyberattack of June 2017."
Ahmad said the "reckless" attack cost organizations hundreds of millions of dollars.
"We must be primed and ready to tackle these stark and intensifying threats," Williamson said.
President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, denied Russia's involvement.
"We categorically deny the accusations. We consider them unfounded and baseless and see them as continuation of groundless Russophobic campaign," he said in a conference call with reporters.
