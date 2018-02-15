US mortgage rates climb to a nearly 4-year peak

WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped this week to their highest level in nearly four years, a sign that the prospect of higher inflation is steadily increasing the cost of borrowing to buy a home.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages rose to 4.38 per cent this week, up from 4.32 per cent last week and the highest since April 2014.

The rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans rose to 3.84 per cent from 3.77 per cent last week.