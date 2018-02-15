US mortgage rates climb to a nearly 4-year peak
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped this week to their highest level in nearly four years, a sign that the prospect of higher inflation is steadily increasing the cost of borrowing to buy a home.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages rose to 4.38
The rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans rose to 3.84
Recent wage gains and rising prices are stoking concerns about inflation picking up, which has caused investors to seek higher interest rates. Mortgage rates are closely aligned with the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes, which has climbed above 2.90
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
A colourful season: Neptune Theatre to be first in Canada to perform The Color Purple musical
-
-
Alberta taxpayers overwhelmingly support public schools over Catholic
-
CRA executes Panama Papers search warrants in West Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto