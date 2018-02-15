US says 'deeply concerned' over political arrests in Sudan

CAIRO — The United States Embassy in Sudan says it is "deeply concerned by the continued arrests and detentions of hundreds of political leaders, activists and ordinary citizens" in the country.

In a Thursday statement it says that many of the detained are "being held in inhumane and degrading conditions, and without access to lawyers or family."

Sudan's economy has been struggling since it lost oil-rich South Sudan to secession in 2011, with double-digit inflation and rising food prices driving unrest. Security forces violently shut down attempted demonstrations.