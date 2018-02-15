US stocks keep gaining as tech, industrial companies rise
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are rising Thursday as investors continue to snap up shares of companies that do better in times of faster economic growth, such as industrial and technology companies and banks. A round of solid results from companies including Cisco Systems are also sending the market higher. Stocks are on track for their fifth gain in a row after they suffered their steepest drop in more than two years.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 17 points, to 0.7
Despite the gains over the past week, the S&P 500 is 5.5
EARN IT: Technology bellwether Cisco reported a bigger profit and better sales than analysts expected, and it also said it continued to win more subscriptions in its fiscal second quarter. Cisco also said it will buy back another $25 billion of its own stock. Cisco climbed $1.87, or 4.4
Animal health company Zoetis rose $1.98, or 2.7
BUFFET BETS ON TEVA: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed an investment in struggling Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. It owned 18.9 million shares of the Israeli drugmaker at the end of last year. Teva said in December that it would eliminate one-fourth of its jobs as it deals with falling generic drug prices, the loss of patent protection on its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone and $30 billion in debt from its acquisition of Allergan's generics business. On Thursday the stock climbed $2.08, or 10.8
HEAVY INDUSTRY: While the Federal reserve said U.S. factory output was unchanged in January, industrial companies rose again. Boeing jumped $8.25, or 2.4
WATCHING PRICES: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.4
BOUNCING BACK: Investors have been "buying on the dips" for years, and the moves over the last few days may look familiar. The last significant drop in the market prior to this month came in June 2016, after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. The S&P 500 fell more than 5
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained around four-year highs as it declined to 2.90
ENERGY: U.S. crude oil fell 31 cents to $60.29 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 54 cents to $63.82 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar slid to 106.38 yen from 107.09 yen. The euro rose to $1.2486 from $1.2435.
OVERSEAS: France's CAC 40 climbed 1.2
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jayt .
