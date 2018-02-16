2 key UN agencies denounce anti-migration plan in Hungary

GENEVA — Two U.N. agencies are denouncing proposals by Hungary's government to tax and penalize groups that assist migrants inside the country.

Spokesman Rupert Colville of the U.N.'s human rights office says Hungary's legislative proposals could cause an "unjustified restriction" on the right to freedom of association.

He said they could "stigmatize" civil society groups and drive them into lengthy bureaucratic hurdles — and even possible dissolution — under Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government.

Also Friday, the U.N. refugee agency called on the Hungarian government to withdraw the proposals.

It also denounced new restrictions at border crossing points in Hungary, saying the country "has practically closed its borders to people seeking international protection, in clear breach of its obligations under international and EU law."