2016 report puts Quincy plumbing fix at $8M
A
A
Share via Email
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A report obtained by The Associated Press shows engineers told Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration in 2016 that replacing problematic plumbing at a veterans' home beset by Legionnaires' disease would cost $8 million, much lower than the estimate provided by state officials.
The report from Belleville-based BRiC Partnership said the changes "should be carefully considered." But the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs took no action on the August 2016 recommendation for the Quincy home. Legionnaires' disease — borne by infected water
Veterans' Affairs Director Erica Jeffries has said the report estimated replacement at up to $30 million.
Jeffries' spokesman Dave MacDonna says officials have followed experts' advice at Quincy.
Emails obtained by the AP show the agency made an "emergency" request last month to replace plumbing.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Hedley dropped by management, radio, tour opener amid sexual misconduct allegations
-
Controversial 'burned rock' foul causes a stir for Canadians at Olympic curling
-
Oil patch workers leaving Fort Mac in droves, with Edmonton as the top destination
-
Three men arrested after alleged fight, gunshot heard in Halifax