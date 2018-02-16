3 teachers killed in extremist attack in northeastern Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan official says suspected al-Shabab extremists have killed three teachers in an overnight attack in the northeastern county of Wajir.

North Eastern regional co-ordinator Mohamud Saleh says an unknown number of gunmen attacked Qarsa primary school and targeted non-Muslim teachers. Saleh says a rescue team responding to the attack ran over an improvised device but no one was injured.

Education along Kenya's border with Somalia has been greatly hindered after non-Muslim teachers refused to work in the region following the extremist group's targeting of non-Muslims starting in 2014 that left dozens dead.