4 construction workers hurt in LA elevator shaft fall
LOS ANGELES — Authorities say four construction workers have been hurt, three critically, after plunging 30 feet (9.1
The Fire Department says the men were working on a five-story building in the North Hollywood
Workers tell KCBS-TV that some plywood under the men collapsed.
The men are described as ranging from 45 to 60 years old.
Fire officials say three were taken to the hospital in critical condition and one was in fair condition.
