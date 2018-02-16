4 construction workers hurt in LA elevator shaft fall

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say four construction workers have been hurt, three critically, after plunging 30 feet (9.1 metres ) down an elevator shaft at an unfinished Los Angeles building.

The Fire Department says the men were working on a five-story building in the North Hollywood neighbourhood when they fell shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

Workers tell KCBS-TV that some plywood under the men collapsed.

The men are described as ranging from 45 to 60 years old.