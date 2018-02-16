4 dead in apparent triple murder-suicide near Detroit

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. — Police say four people have been found dead in a Detroit-area home in an apparent triple-murder suicide.

The Keego Harbor Police Department says in a news release that the four were found dead Friday morning. It says officers responding to a welfare check at the home were met by a relative who had concerns for the residents.

It says "officers entered the home and located four deceased victims in what appears to be a family situation murder/suicide."

Police haven't released the ages or genders of the victims or how they died.

Keego Harbor is about 20 miles (32 kilometres ) northwest of Detroit.