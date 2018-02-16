4 dead in apparent triple murder-suicide near Detroit
A
A
Share via Email
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. — Police say four people have been found dead in a Detroit-area home in an apparent triple-murder suicide.
The Keego Harbor Police Department says in a news release that the four were found dead Friday morning. It says officers responding to a welfare check at the home were met by a relative who had concerns for the residents.
It says "officers entered the home and located four deceased victims in what appears to be a family situation murder/suicide."
Police haven't released the ages or genders of the victims or how they died.
Keego Harbor is about 20 miles (32
The incident came one day after a double-murder suicide was discovered in Sebewaing, about 95 miles (152