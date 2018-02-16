4 small earthquakes recorded in northwestern Oklahoma

WAYNOKA, Okla. — The U.S. Geological Survey reports four small earthquakes in northwestern Oklahoma, the strongest with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8.

No injuries or damage have been reported as a result of the Friday morning temblors near Waynoka. Geologists say damage is not likely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.

The 3.8 magnitude quake struck at 7:21 a.m. about 285 miles (459 kilometres ) northwest of Oklahoma City.

A magnitude 3.4 quake struck the same area at 1:16 a.m. and magnitude 2.7 and 2.6 quakes struck minutes later.