AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. DETAILS OF FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTER'S ATTACK EMERGE

Authorities say Nikolas Cruz confessed to firing into five classrooms and several hallways with a semiautomatic rifle, killing 17 students and teachers.

2. TRUMP'S BUDGET UNDERCUTS HIS CALL FOR FOCUS ON MENTAL HEALTH AFTER SHOOTING

The budget proposal issued Monday would make major cuts to Medicaid, which is a main source of funding for mental health care.

Warning signs may have been missed in school shooting case

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Months before authorities say Nikolas Cruz walked into his former high school and slaughtered 17 people, the troubled teen began showing what may have been warning signs he was bent on violence.

"Im going to be a professional school shooter," a YouTube user with the screen name "Nikolas Cruz" posted in September.

The 19-year-old got expelled last year from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for undisclosed disciplinary reasons. And less than a year ago, the former Junior ROTC cadet bought a military-style AR-15 rifle.

As investigators tried to establish the motive for Wednesday's shooting rampage, students and neighbours portrayed Cruz as an often strange and hostile figure who threatened others, talked about killing animals, and posed with guns in disturbing photos on social media.

"I think everyone had in their minds if anybody was going to do it, it was going to be him," 17-year-old Dakota Mutchler said after Cruz was identified as the gunman in the nation's deadliest school shooting in more than five years.

Florida gunman had extra ammo at school, fired for 3 minutes

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The teenager accused of using a semi-automatic rifle to kill 17 people at a Florida high school confessed to carrying out one of the nation's deadliest school shootings and carried extra ammunition in his backpack, according to a sheriff's department report released Thursday.

Nikolas Cruz told investigators that he shot students in the hallways and on the grounds of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, north of Miami, the report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Cruz said he brought more loaded magazines to the school and kept them in the backpack until he got to campus.

As the gunman moved through the school, he fired into five classrooms — four on the first floor and one on the second floor, Sheriff Scott Israel said.

The shooting lasted for three minutes. The assailant then went to the third floor and dropped his AR-15 rifle and the backpack and ran out of the building, attempting to blend in with fleeing students, Israel said.

In aftermath of shooting, a community mourns and wonders why

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Nikolas Cruz jumped out of the Uber car and walked toward building 12 of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, carrying a black duffel bag and a black backpack. A man inside the school spotted Cruz, and knew he was a former student. A troubled kid. The man radioed a co-worker, and within a minute heard gunshots.

The 19-year-old was wearing a maroon shirt, black pants and a black hat. The man, whose name was blacked out from a sheriff's affidavit, told detectives Cruz was moving "purposefully."

He slipped into the building, entered a stairwell and extracted a rifle from his bag, authorities said. He shot into four rooms on the first floor — going back to spray bullets into two of the rooms a second time — then went upstairs and shot a single victim on the second floor. He ran to the third floor, where according to a timeline released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, three minutes passed before he dropped the rifle and backpack, ran back down the stairs and quickly blended in with panicked, fleeing students.

Florida State Sen. Bill Galvano, who visited the third floor, said authorities told him it appeared that Cruz tried to fire point-blank out the third-floor windows at students as they were leaving the school, but the windows didn't shatter. Police told Galvano that it was not that difficult to open the windows.

"Thank God he didn't," Galvano said.

Shiffrin skis again and men's figure skating gets underway

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — American Mikaela Shiffrin is set to compete in the women's slalom for what would be her second gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics, and Norwegian Aksel Lund Svindal will go for a second medal, in the men's super-G, as Day 7 gets underway.

Both skiers won medals Thursday, Shiffrin in the giant slalom and Svindal in the men's downhill. Both races had been scheduled for earlier in the games but were delayed due to high winds.

Also Friday, the men's figure-skating competition starts with the short program. Medals will be awarded after the free skate Saturday. Reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan will be the first skater in the final group, followed by American star Nathan Chen, Russian skater Mikhail Kolyada and countryman Shoma Uno.

Sweet Distraction? North Korea's feminine touch at Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — To pour on the charm at the Pyeongchang Olympics, North Korea has turned to ball-gown clad singers, pompom-waving cheerleaders and two of its most influential women. And the media, the South Korean public and the Olympic audience worldwide seem to be thoroughly enjoying the spectacle.

But should they be?

Despite the focus on campy weirdness and implications of salaciousness, the North's feminine touch in Pyeongchang is a potent — and deliberately manipulative — political statement. Young and attractive women, intended to put a "soft" face on the North's totalitarian regime, have long been one of the ruling Kim family's favourite propaganda tools.

North Korea, one of the most patriarchal of societies around, deployed two of its most powerful women to spearhead its Olympic diplomacy campaign.

Completely overshadowing a 90-year-old statesman who was nominally in charge of the North's delegation, Kim Jong Un sent his younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, who while still just 30 years old is head of the ruling party's Propaganda and Agitation Department.

'Dreamers' left in limbo as Senate rejects immigration bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate left hundreds of thousands of "Dreamer" immigrants in limbo Thursday, rejecting rival plans that would have spared them from deportation and strengthened the nation's border security. Senators dealt President Donald Trump an especially galling defeat as more than a quarter of fellow Republicans abandoned him on an issue that helped propel him to the White House.

Also defeated was a plan by a bipartisan group of senators who offered a compromise that would have shielded the young immigrants and financed Trump's demands for money to build his coveted border wall with Mexico, though more gradually than he wants. Eight Republicans joined most Democrats in backing that plan, but it fell short after the White House threatened a veto and GOP leaders opposed it.

The day's votes, in which four separate proposals were defeated, illustrated anew Congress' steep challenge in striking a deal on an issue that's proven intractable for years and on which each party's most fervent supporters refuse to budge. The outcome suggested there may be no permanent solution soon to help the Dreamers, who were brought to the U.S. as children, despite their sky-high support in public polling.

The Senate votes left the young immigrants facing a March 5 deadline that Trump has given Congress for restoring the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, that he annulled last year. Federal courts have blocked him temporarily from dismantling the Obama-era initiative, but without congressional action the immigrants will face growing risks of deportation as their protections expire.

"Dreamers" are immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and now risk deportation because they lack permanent authorization to stay. DACA gives them the ability to live and work in the U.S. for two-year periods that can be renewed.

In many US states, 18 is old enough to buy a semiautomatic

The young age of the man accused in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people has revived the debate over age requirements for gun purchases.

Police say 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz legally bought the semiautomatic weapon he used to open fire Wednesday at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Cruz bought the gun just months after his 18th birthday. At that age, he was not old enough to buy any of the handguns at the store.

There are no such age restrictions for semiautomatic weapons, rifles or shotguns.

Court received 1.17 million war crimes claims from Afghans

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Since the International Criminal Court began collecting material three months ago for a possible war crimes case involving Afghanistan, it has gotten a staggering 1.17 million statements from Afghans who say they were victims.

The statements include accounts of alleged atrocities not only by groups like the Taliban and the Islamic State, but also involving Afghan Security Forces and government-affiliated warlords, the U.S.-led coalition, and foreign and domestic spy agencies, said Abdul Wadood Pedram of the Human Rights and Eradication of Violence Organization.

Based in part on the many statements, ICC judges in The Hague would then have to decide whether to seek a war crimes investigation. It's uncertain when that decision will be made.

The statements were collected between Nov. 20, 2017, and Jan. 31, 2018, by organizations based in Europe and Afghanistan and sent to the ICC, Pedram said. Because one statement might include multiple victims and one organization might represent thousands of victim statements, the number of Afghans seeking justice from the ICC could be several million.

"It is shocking there are so many," Pedram said, noting that in some instances, whole villages were represented. "It shows how the justice system in Afghanistan is not bringing justice for the victims and their families."

Trump cites mental health _ not guns _ in speech on shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Declaring the nation united and grieving with "one heavy heart," President Donald Trump promised Thursday to tackle school safety and "the difficult issue of mental health" in response to the deadly shooting in Florida. He made no mention of the scourge of gun violence.

Not always a natural in the role of national comforter, Trump spoke deliberately, at one point directly addressing children who may feel "lost, alone, confused or even scared."

"I want you to know that you are never alone and you never will be," Trump said. "You have people who care about you, who love you, and who will do anything at all to protect you."

While Trump stressed the importance of mental health and school safety improvements, his latest budget request would slash Medicaid, the major source of federal funding for treating mental health problems, and cut school safety programs by more than a third. Last year, he signed a resolution blocking an Obama-era rule designed to keep guns out of the hands of certain mentally disabled people.