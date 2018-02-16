Border Patrol says rocks thrown from Mexico dent vehicle

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Border Patrol says rocks thrown by a man on top of a fence on the U.S.-Mexico border dented an agent's vehicle but no one was injured.

Officials said Friday that the incident occurred at 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday in the Calexico area, east of San Diego. A man on top of a fence between the two countries threw the rocks as another man scrambled over the barrier to return to Mexico after an agent approached him to question him.