Couple Returns to Honeymoon Hotel to Celebrate 69 Years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An east Alabama couple is returning to their honeymoon hotel for the first time since they were married to celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary.

Lamar Dill, at 92, and his 95-year-old wife, Mary Nelle, say they have always wanted to go back to the Battle House Hotel in Mobile. Their son and daughter surprised them with a trip from their Anniston home back to the hotel this weekend. The family will travel in the personal limousine Lamar bought last year.