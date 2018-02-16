Defence begins for teen in South Carolina school shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. — A jail psychiatrist says a teen accused of killing his father and a first-grader at a South Carolina school seemed sad and sorry shortly after the 2016 shooting.

Dr. Ernest Martin of the Greenville County jail testified Friday as the defence began presenting its case why the teen should be tried as a juvenile. He was 14 at the time of the killings.

Prosecutors in Anderson want him tried as an adult, facing a longer potential sentence.

Martin said the boy told him about being bullied at middle school and said it got worse after he complained to a counsellor .