ESPN radio station to take over broadcasts of UConn games
STORRS, Conn. — An ESPN radio station will take over broadcasts of University of Connecticut sports games next fall in a multimillion dollar deal that will dump another station that has been the voice of the Huskies for 26 years.
The 10-year deal was announced Friday, the same day Farmington-based WTIC-AM says it could not reach an agreement to renew its contract.
The new contract involves IMG, the multimedia rights holder for UConn athletics, and iHeartMedia and its 97.9 ESPN station in Hartford. The station will broadcast football, men's and women's basketball and men's hockey games.
UConn officials did not comment on ending the long relationship with WTIC.
Phil Zachary, a senior
