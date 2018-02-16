Former New Mexico state senator gets 18 months prison term

SANTA FE, N.M. — Former New Mexico Sen. Phil Griego will spend 18 months behind bars for fraud, bribery and other convictions stemming from allegations that he misused his position to profit from a real estate deal.

District Court Judge Brett Loveless sentenced Griego on Friday to a 12-year-prison term, but waived all but 18 months.

The former prominent Democrat also was ordered to pay roughly $47,000 in fines and serve five years of supervised probation upon his release from prison.

Citing the need to restore the public's trust in New Mexico's elected officials, prosecutors had requested that Griego spend at least 10 years in prison and pay hefty fines for his crimes.

The defence said a lengthy prison sentence would amount to a death sentence for the 69-year-old Griego, who was described as having significant health issues. Attorney Tom Clark accused the state attorney general's office of seeking "the complete annihilation" of his client in the name of justice.

Loveless emphasized that Griego had violated the public's confidence in an elected official and said the sentence was designed to show that the ex-senator's actions were not acceptable.

"You had an obligation to make sure that you complied with the law and didn't destroy that public trust," the judge told Griego.

Prosecutors accused Griego of using his elected position and acumen as a real estate broker to guide the sale of a state-owned building in downtown Santa Fe through various approvals without properly disclosing his financial interest.

Griego maintained that he did nothing wrong in earning a $50,000 commission from buyers of the property.

He resigned from the Legislature in 2015 following a Senate ethics investigation.

He was convicted in November on charges that could have carried a maximum sentence of nearly 18 years in prison. While prosecutors recommended less prison time, they did seek to take away some public pension benefits through fines.

They argued in court filings that the recommended sentence would deter similar misconduct by elected officials and adequately punish Griego for betraying the public's trust.

During the recent legislative session, lawmakers abandoned proposals that would have stripped pension benefits from elected officials convicted of corruption.

Griego's case marks the latest in a string of high-profile corruption scandals involving public officials in New Mexico.