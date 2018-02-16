France drops rape investigation against budget minister

PARIS — French investigators have dropped an investigation into rape accusations against President Emmanuel Macron's budget minister, citing a lack of evidence.

The Paris prosecutor's office said Friday the investigation was unable to prove a lack of consent, and did not find signs of "coercion, threat, surprise or violence."

A preliminary investigation was opened last month after the woman filed a lawsuit accusing Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin of raping her in 2009.

An investigation is ongoing into a separate abuse complaint against Darmanin. He denies wrongdoing.

Macron expressed support for Darmanin and for another government minister accused of rape. Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot denied the allegation.