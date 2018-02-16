GOP director takes sole responsibility for anonymous website
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican Party's executive director says he alone was responsible for running an anonymous
The state ethics commission's staff on Friday said GOP Executive Director Jason Savage denied using his party's resources to fund the Maine Examiner
The staff said it will be up to commissioners to decide this Thursday whether to open a formal investigation into whether the GOP violated campaign finance law.
Savage hasn't responded to a request for comment.
The Maine Democratic Party asked the ethics commission to investigate GOP connection to the anonymous
