How major US stock indexes fared Friday

NEW YORK — Stocks powered higher for the sixth day in a row Friday as the market wrapped up its best week in five years. Investors fled the market early this month, but they've recovered most of those losses as a combination of lower prices and rising company profits have them buying stocks again.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 added 1.02 points, or less than 0.1 per cent , at 2,732.22.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 19.01 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 25,219.38.

The Nasdaq composite fell 16.96 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 7,239.47.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gained 6.35 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 1,543.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 112.67 points, or 4.3 per cent .

The Dow added 1,028.48 points, or 4.3 per cent .

The Nasdaq climbed 364.97 points, or 5.3 per cent .

The Russell 2000 jumped 65.71 points, or 4.4 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 58.61 points, or 2.2 per cent .

The Dow is up 500.16 points, or 2 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 336.07 points, or 4.9 per cent .