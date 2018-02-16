Inquest opens on death of baby in Kenya poll violence

NAIROBI, Kenya — An inquest has started in Kenya's western town of Kisumu into the death of a six-month-old baby who was allegedly hit on the head by police during opposition protests last year against President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election.

The death of Samantha Pendo (Swahili for love) shocked this country although it has become used to acts of police violence, including killings of suspects captured on video with no repercussions on the officers. At least 92 people, the majority of them opposition supporters, have died in clashes with police in protests against Kenyatta's victories in elections in August and October.