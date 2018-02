Italian PM calls for 'strong German government' before visit

BERLIN — Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni says Europe needs "a strong German government" as he heads to Berlin for talks Friday with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Gentiloni told Munich-based daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung that Europe's economic upswing mustn't be endangered by hesitancy among centre -left politicians when it comes to taking on government responsibility.

The Social Democrats, Germany's counterpart to Gentiloni's Democratic Party, have been wracked by a leadership dispute and internal opposition to a planned coalition with Merkel.