Judge OKs evaluation for Illinois teen accused in shooting

CHARLESTON, Ill. — A psychiatrist says an Illinois teenager accused in a high school shooting that injured one student in September suffers from a defiance disorder and other conditions for which he can't be treated at the state's Juvenile Justice Department.

The Mattoon Journal-Gazette and (Charleston) Times-Courier reports that a judge approved an evaluation by a state agency for the 15-year-old. But Judge Matt Sullivan said the teen will remain in the custody of the Juvenile Justice Department and won't be moved to the Department of Human Services for possible placement in a treatment facility.

The teen is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm in the Sept. 20 shooting at Mattoon High School. Psychiatrist Lawrence Jeckel testified that the boy was motivated in part by "perceived bullying" but also acts as a bully himself.

___