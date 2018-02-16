Lawyer: 13-year-old oil leak remains 'long-term problem'

BATON ROUGE, La. — A government lawyer says a 13-year-old oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico remains a "long-term problem" without a clear solution for eliminating chronic slicks that often stretch for miles off Louisiana's coast.

Justice Department attorney John Roberson told a federal judge last Friday that up to 16 oil wells are possibly leaking at the site where a company's platform toppled during Hurricane Ivan in 2004. According to a court transcript, Roberson said federal regulators haven't decided whether to require Taylor Energy Co. to plug any of those wells.

A company lawyer insisted there is no evidence any wells are still leaking.