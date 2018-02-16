News / World

Maid's body found in Kuwait freezer returned to Philippines

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, center, talks to the media following the arrival of the remains of Joanna Demafelis at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. The death of Joanna, whose corpse was found in a freezer in Kuwait, prompted the populist President Rodrigo Duterte to order the repatriation of overseas Filipino workers from the oil-rich nation in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, center, talks to the media following the arrival of the remains of Joanna Demafelis at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. The death of Joanna, whose corpse was found in a freezer in Kuwait, prompted the populist President Rodrigo Duterte to order the repatriation of overseas Filipino workers from the oil-rich nation in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

MANILA, Philippines — The body of a Filipino housemaid found stuffed in a freezer in an abandoned apartment in Kuwait has been returned to the Philippines to her grieving family.

A sister of Joanna Daniela Demafelis broke into tears and tried to embrace the casket but was pulled away at the Manila airport Friday.

Demafelis's death is the latest tragedy to befall a Filipino worker abroad and the government banned Filipino workers from being deployed to Kuwait since her body was found.

Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said at the airport that Kuwait was also outraged by the death of Demafelis and will do everything to render justice.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular