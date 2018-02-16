Man accused of kidnapping daughter returning to SC

JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old South Carolina girl is headed back to that state after a court hearing in Mississippi.

Mike Hurst is the U.S. Attorney for southern Mississippi. He says 37-year-old Thomas Lawton Evans Jr. did not seek bail during a brief initial appearance Friday in Jackson. Hurst says U.S. Marshals are returning Evans to Charleston, South Carolina.

He's scheduled to be arraigned there on charges that he kidnapped his 4-year-old daughter after attacking the girl's mother with a knife and tying her up.

Police in Riverside, Alabama, say they recovered the girl, Heidi Todd, after approaching a sleeping Evans on Wednesday. Evans fled after handing the girl to police.