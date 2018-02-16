Man convicted of beating boy to death, tossing body in river

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man has been convicted of beating a 14-month-old boy to death and tossing his body into a creek with the help of the child's mother.

The woman told jurors that 27-year-old Kurt Flood repeatedly struck her son with a hairbrush to "beat the demons out of him."

The Columbus Dispatch reports a Columbus jury convicted Flood on Thursday of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Flood testified he didn't beat Cameron Beckford but did help 28-year-old Dainesha Stevens dispose of the body in December 2014.

Stevens pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in exchange for her testimony. She hasn't been sentenced.