Man, toddler stabbed to death in Missouri; 2 others hurt

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Authorities say a man and a toddler have been stabbed to death at a suburban St. Louis home and that a woman and another child have been seriously injured.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the attack happened Thursday night in Maryland Heights. Police Chief Bill Carson says the victims and the person suspected of attacking them are related. A search is underway for the suspect, who was visiting the home and may have lived there in the past. Carson says there's no reason to believe anyone else is in danger.

Neither the name of the suspect nor the victims was immediately released. The child who died is believed to be around 2 years old and the child who survived no older than 5.

