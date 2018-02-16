Markets Right Now: Stocks rise for the 6th straight day

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks shook off a wobbly start and are higher at midday, putting the market on track for its sixth gain in a row.

The market is headed for its biggest weekly gain since 2011 Friday as it recovers more of the ground it lost in a harrowing plunge at the beginning of February.

Health care and technology companies led the way higher. Johnson & Johnson climbed 2.1 per cent and Applied Materials rose 3.2 per cent .

Homebuilders rose following a report that new home construction jumped last month. D.R. Horton rose 1.2 per cent .

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 14 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 2,746.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 161 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 25,359. The Nasdaq increased 30 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 7,286.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as the market caps off a solid week of gains.

Health care companies were posting some of the biggest gains in early trading Friday. Drugmaker AbbVie rose 2.3 per cent .

Homebuilders were broadly higher following a report that new home construction jumped 9.7 per cent last month to the highest level since October 2016. D.R. Horton rose 1.1 per cent .

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,733.