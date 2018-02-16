Markets Right Now: Stocks rise for the 6th straight day
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks shook off a wobbly start and are higher at midday, putting the market on track for its sixth gain in a row.
The market is headed for its biggest weekly gain since 2011 Friday as it recovers more of the ground it lost in a harrowing plunge at the beginning of February.
Health care and technology companies led the way higher. Johnson & Johnson climbed 2.1
Homebuilders rose following a report that new home construction jumped last month. D.R. Horton rose 1.2
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 14 points, or 0.6
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 161 points, or 0.6
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as the market caps off a solid week of gains.
Health care companies were posting some of the biggest gains in early trading Friday. Drugmaker AbbVie rose 2.3
Homebuilders were broadly higher following a report that new home construction jumped 9.7
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 39 points, or 0.2