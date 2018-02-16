Milwaukee sheriff announces punishments in jail death

MILWAUKEE — The interim Milwaukee sheriff says two jail staffers charged in the dehydration death of an inmate have resigned and a third who's also accused in the case is facing termination.

Sheriff Richard Schmidt said Friday that Nancy Evans and Kashka Meadors resigned this week before his office completed an internal investigation. Schmidt says he would have recommended they be fired had they not resigned. Both had supervisory roles at the county jail.

Schmidt also says he's recommending that jail deputy James Lee Ramsey-Guy be fired. Prosecutors say he turned off the water to 38-year-old Terrill Thomas' cell after Meadors gave the order in April 2016 because Thomas flooded another cell with a mattress.

Evans is accused of lying to police in the subsequent investigation.