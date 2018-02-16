Mom faces charges after making girl, 14, drive before crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Troopers in Missouri say a mother made her reluctant 14-year-old daughter drive, leading to a crash that injured five people.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Jessica Ann Dutch was charged this week with two child endangerment counts. No attorney is listed for the 40-year-old Springfield woman in online court records.

The crash report says the teen pulled into the path of an SUV in May. Two people in the SUV went to a hospital with minor injuries. Three people in the other vehicle had moderate injuries.

Court documents say Dutch told troopers she let her daughter drive to prepare her for her learner's permit. The 14-year-old allegedly told her mother she didn't want to drive.

The mother's blood alcohol concentration measured 0.07 per cent , just below the 0.08 per cent legal limit.

___