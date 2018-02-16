New fees for foreign adoptions anger agencies who offer them
NEW YORK — American parents seeking to adopt children overseas could soon see new fees and restrictions under recent changes by the federal government.
Agencies that help parents carry out adoptions are upset by the changes. They say parents will be dissuaded from adopting children and adoption agencies will be forced out of business.
Adoptions are in the midst of a steep decline in the U.S.
The number of foreign children adopted by U.S. parents has plummeted steadily since a peak of 22,884 in 2004. The total for the 2016 fiscal year was 5,372, a decrease of more than 76