Officials identify body found in concrete buried in backyard
MASSILLON, Ohio — Officials have identified the body encased in concrete and buried in a backyard in Ohio.
The Stark County Coroner's Office said Thursday the body is that of 26-year-old Nicholas Stein, who was reported missing in February 2017.
A search for Stein led authorities to home in Massillon, where he recently lived. They discovered his body Feb. 2, inside a plastic container buried in the yard.
Police have charged 27-year-old Carl Spencer, of Hartville, with murder. Court records show he entered no plea Monday.
Spencer is currently jailed on $5 million bond.