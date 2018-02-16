Officials identify body found in concrete buried in backyard

MASSILLON, Ohio — Officials have identified the body encased in concrete and buried in a backyard in Ohio.

The Stark County Coroner's Office said Thursday the body is that of 26-year-old Nicholas Stein, who was reported missing in February 2017.

A search for Stein led authorities to home in Massillon, where he recently lived. They discovered his body Feb. 2, inside a plastic container buried in the yard.

Police have charged 27-year-old Carl Spencer, of Hartville, with murder. Court records show he entered no plea Monday.

Defence attorney Derek Lowry previously said Spencer is pleading not guilty, but declined further comment.