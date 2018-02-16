Officials: Math teacher stopped showing up after bomb threat

NEW YORK — School officials say an ex-teacher worked at Harlem Prep High School from 2016 until he stopped showing up after a bomb threat.

Christian Toro worked for Democracy Prep charter schools as a math teacher. A bomb threat was called into his school on Dec. 4. School officials say that after he resigned on Jan. 9, they found material on his laptop about making bombs.

Toro and his twin, Tyler, were arrested Thursday and charged with federal explosives crimes. They are being held and their lawyers haven't commented.