Parents of Florida murder suspect placed on house arrest

TAMPA, Fla. — The parents of a suspect in the random shooting deaths of four people have showed up late for a civil contempt hearing in Florida and have been placed on house arrest after refusing to co-operate with prosecutors.

Circuit Judge Mark Wolfe ordered the confinement of Howell Donaldson Jr. and Rosita Donaldson on Friday. Their 24-year-old son, Howell Donaldson III, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the October and November shootings of four people in Tampa's Seminole Heights neighbourhood .

Assistant State Attorney Jay Pruner said Florida law doesn't give parents privilege against testifying against a child. The Tampa Bay Times reports he suggested home confinement as an alternative to jail.