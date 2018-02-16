Police: Chemical thrown on students was 'concentrated acid'

St. Louis police say the substance used in an attack on three high school students by a classmate was "concentrated acid."

The attack happened Thursday at Sumner High School. Police initially listed two victims but later learned of a third.

Police on Friday said the 16-year-old male suspect used a water bottle to squirt a homemade mixture of concentrated acid. A 14-year-old male student is in serious but stable condition with chemical burns to his face. A 16-year-old female student is in stable condition with facial burns. A 15-year-old male student is in stable condition with burns to his hands.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive.