Press group criticizes proposed law in Honduras
A
A
Share via Email
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — The Inter-American Press Association is criticizing a proposed law in Honduras that would punish internet search and discussion platforms.
Honduras' congress is debating a bill to create a government commission that would have authority to recommend sanctions for a broad array of online
The IAPA noted Friday that those
But the chairman of the IAPA's Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information expressed concern that under the proposed law, the "responsibility for an
The group suggested the law might lead to censorship.