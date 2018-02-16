Railroad: Train left running 6 days to be moved soon
JOHNSBURG, N.Y. — Railway officials hope a derailed locomotive that was left running for six days in upstate New York can be moved soon.
The Post-Star reports that the engine derailed Feb. 6 in Johnsburg in the Adirondacks. It was left running to avoid weather-related problems.
The Saratoga & North Creek Railway says the locomotive was put back on the rails Thursday.
The company wants to determine whether the shut-off caused any engine problems. It hopes to move the locomotive early next week.
