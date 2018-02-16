Records: Washington officials gave activist's info to ICE
SEATTLE — Newly released records confirm that the Washington state Department of Licensing gave information to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about an undocumented immigrant rights activist now facing deportation.
Documents obtained Friday by The Associated Press under a public records request show the state agency sent ICE a copy of the driver's license and license application for activist Maru Mora Villalpando Dec. 7.
Weeks later, ICE ordered her to appear before an immigration judge, even though she had not had any contact with law enforcement that might have prompted deportation.
The Seattle Times last month reported that the Department of Licensing had shared information with immigration authorities despite promises by Gov. Jay Inslee not to collaborate.
Inslee ordered the practice halted immediately and the deputy director of the department resigned.
