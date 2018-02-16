News / World

South Africa's new leader Ramaphosa set to address nation

Supporters for president elect Cyril Ramaphosa, portrait on t-shirt, sing and dance outside in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday was elected as South Africa's new president by ruling party legislators after the resignation of Jacob Zuma, whose scandals brought the storied African National Congress to its weakest point since taking power at the end of apartheid. (AP Photo/Nasief Manie)

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's new President Cyril Ramaphosa is preparing to give his first state of the nation address to a country with high expectations as he vows to curb corruption that flourished under his predecessor.

Ramaphosa, elected by ruling party lawmakers on Thursday, returns to parliament on Friday evening to deliver the speech amid speculation that he might reshuffle his Cabinet to remove ministers associated with alleged graft at state-owned enterprises under Jacob Zuma.

The South African currency, the rand, has strengthened against the dollar since Ramaphosa's ascent, but the new president faces the long-term problem of sluggish economic growth and unemployment of over 25 per cent .

Zuma resigned Wednesday, opening the way for Ramaphosa to become South Africa's fifth president since the end of white minority rule in 1994.

