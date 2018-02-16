The Latest: 5.8 aftershock shakes buildings in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — The latest on the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit southern Mexico (all times local):

7 p.m.

A magnitude 5.8 aftershock in southern Mexico has caused tall buildings in Mexico City to briefly shutter, about an hour after a 7.2 quake sent people running into the streets.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Friday's second tremor was centred near the earlier quake in Mexico's Oaxaca state.