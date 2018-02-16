The Latest: 5.8 aftershock shakes buildings in Mexico City
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — The latest on the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit southern Mexico (all times local):
7 p.m.
A magnitude 5.8 aftershock in southern Mexico has caused tall buildings in Mexico City to briefly shutter, about an hour after a 7.2 quake sent people running into the streets.
The U.S. Geological Survey says Friday's second tremor was
The shaking jangled nerves in central Mexico, a region still jittery over a magnitude 7.1 earthquake on Sept. 19 that caused 228 deaths in the capital and 141 more in nearby states. Many buildings in Mexico City are still damaged from that quake.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Hedley dropped by management, radio, tour opener amid sexual misconduct allegations
-
Oil patch workers leaving Fort Mac in droves, with Edmonton as the top destination
-
Controversial 'burned rock' foul causes a stir for Canadians at Olympic curling
-
Three men arrested after alleged fight, gunshot heard in Halifax