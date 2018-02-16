The Latest: Cramer announces Senate bid at rally

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on Kevin Cramer's Senate run in North Dakota (all times local):

6 p.m.

North Dakota Rep. Kevin Cramer has officially launched his U.S. Senate campaign at an evening rally in Bismarck.

Cramer's formal announcement Friday night amid party faithful comes about a month after he first passed up the Senate race.

The Republican is a staunch advocate of President Donald Trump and has been considered the GOP's best hope of beating Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

The only other declared candidate, Tom Campbell, a second-term state senator, trailed Heitkamp badly in name recognition and money, and had drawn little enthusiasm from the GOP.

Cramer told The Associated Press that Trump had personally encouraged him three times to run for the seat, including twice after he said he wouldn't.

6:30 a.m.

Rep. Kevin Cramer is lined up to launch his U.S. Senate campaign at an evening rally in Bismarck.

The "Cramer for Senate Announcement and Rally" is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Ramada Bismarck.

Cramer's announcement comes about a month after he first passed up the race.